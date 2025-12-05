Sonora & Calaveras One Game Away From State Championship Matchups

Sonora, CA – Sonora and Calaveras will compete in the CIF State Football Championship Bowl series this weekend at home and are just one game away from state championship matchups.

The Sonora Wildcats made history last weekend with a repeat as Sac Joaquin Section 6 champions. They will play Woodcreek High of Roseville tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Dunlavy Field in the 2-A bracket. If the Wildcats win, they will move on to play either Santa Fe Christian or Rio Honda Prep on December 13 in the state championship. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough, a special NorCal Championship edition, featuring your host, Danny Scott, and guest Coach Kirk Clifton of the 2024 State Champion and 13-0 Sonora Wildcat football team. Hear this Saturday’s (12/6) Wildcats game live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML and streamed on myMotherLode.com.

In the 5-A bracket, the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 7 champion Calaveras High Red Hawks are at home this Saturday, also at 6 p.m., against Miramonte. The winner will take on either South Gate or Bishop Union in the championship game.

As we earlier reported, here is how to get tickets for the Sonora game.