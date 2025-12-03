How To Get Sonora High Football Playoff Tickets

Sonora, CA — Seats are available exclusively through the CIF’s ticketing partner for the NorCal Regional 2-A football game to be held this Saturday evening in Sonora.

The undefeated Wildcats will face Woodcreek of Roseville at 6 pm at Dunlavy Field.

Including all fees, the cost is $13.60 for adults and $9.40 for students/seniors (65+).

Sonora High School officials report that tickets are available by clicking here. Sonora High will receive $1 for all ticket sales placed prior to 5 pm today (Wednesday), so there is an incentive for supporters of the school to buy early.

As this is a CIF event, only digital ticketing available through the above GoFan link will be allowed (no cash will be accepted at the gate).

The winner of the game will move on to the state championship on December 13.

Saturday’s game will air live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, with the audio also streamed on myMotherLode.com.