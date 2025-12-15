Open Seat On Angels Camp Planning Commission

Angels Camp, CA — The City of Angels Camp is seeking applications for an open seat on the Planning Commission.

The group makes land use decisions and recommendations. The candidate selected will fill the remainder of Daniel Whitford’s term, which expires on June 30, 2027.

City rules state that planning commissioners must be city residents, at least 18 years old, not be employed by the city, and meet criteria defined by the Calaveras County Registrar of Voters to be deemed a “qualified candidate.”

Application forms can be found here.

Completed applications must be submitted by email to cda@angelscamp.gov or dropped off at City Hall no later than 5 pm on January 13, 2026. Anyone with questions can contact City Hall at 209-736-2185.

The applications will be reviewed by the City Council, and a vote to fill the seat will come at a meeting in early 2026.