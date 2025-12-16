Equestrian Christmas Parade Returns To Columbia

Columbia, CA– An annual horseback holiday tradition dating back to the 1990s returned to Columbia State Historic Park on Sunday, drawing riders and spectators for a festive afternoon.

The Equestrian Christmas Parade took place on December 14 and featured nearly 20 entries as riders guided decorated horses through the historic park. The event was announced by Tracy Petersen and Tori James of Central Sierra Broadcasting. The parade was originally launched by the Shady Ladies of the Mother Lode, a Tuolumne County group known statewide for their handmade Gold Rush era costumes and appearances in major parades, including the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade. After retiring from regular appearances, the group created the Columbia parade to give local equestrians a place to showcase their horses.

The tradition has continued for more than a decade under the stewardship of the Mid Valley Unit of Backcountry Horsemen of California, ensuring the event remains part of the region’s holiday calendar. Click the pictures icon to view several photos from the event.