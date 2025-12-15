Mountain Passes To Temporarily Close Ahead Of Weather System

Sonora, CA — Both Sonora and Ebbetts Passes will be closing on Tuesday, according to Caltrans.

The agency reports that they are both “temporary closures” and not the full winter seasonal closures.

Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close at noon on Tuesday at Kennedy Meadows, and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass will close at 10 am at Lake Alpine. The temporary closures are anticipated to continue until early next week.

Highway 120 Tioga Pass in Yosemite has remained closed since early November. The National Weather Service reports that precipitation, with warmer-than-average temperatures, is anticipated to start moving through the region by midweek.