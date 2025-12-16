Three Year Budget Outlook On Supervisors Agenda

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County supervisors on the December 16 meeting will include a presentation on the county’s fiscal trends and three-year budget outlook, projecting a $68.1 million adopted budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the County Administration Center in Sonora and include a discussion on projected revenues that include property tax, sales tax, transient occupancy tax, A-87 reimbursement, and payments instead of taxes. The general fund supports sheriff, fire, and other department operations along with debt payments, capital improvements, and required maintenance of effort obligations. The projection compares to $66.9 million received in the 2024–25 fiscal year. A more detailed overview of the budget can be found here.

Supervisors are also scheduled to consider approval of a negotiated employment agreement for County Administrative Officer Roger Root following a competitive external recruitment. Former CAO Tracie Riggs resigned in January 2025, and Root served as acting CAO before being appointed interim CAO in July pending recruitment. The county engaged executive recruitment firm WBCP Inc. through a National Association of Counties partnership and received 44 applications. Nine candidates advanced to interviews before two finalists were forwarded to the board. Supervisors interviewed finalists on October 16 and selected Root.

The agenda also includes closed sessions for public employee appointments under Government Code Section 54957 for the county counsel, community development director, and the director of library and recreation services.