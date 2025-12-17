Sonora High Football Players Dominate Trans Valley League Honors

Sonora, CA — Fresh off Sonora High School’s Division 2A state championship, several players have been picked for “All League” honors in the Trans Valley League.

Coaches from the member schools vote at the end of each season.

Wildcats Running Back Cash Byington is the league’s Most Valuable Player, Quarterback Eli Ingalls is the Outstanding Offensive Player, Guard Chance Davis is the Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Steven Morfoot is the Outstanding Defensive Back, Brody Speer is the Outstanding Linebacker, and the Outstanding Lineman first team consists of Chance Davis and Sam Alderman.

Click here to view all of the awardees, including the first and second team recognitions.

A reminder that the Championship Football parade will be Thursday evening in downtown Sonora, as reported here.