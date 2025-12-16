Sonora Football Celebratory Parade Approved

Sonora, CA — With a unanimous 5-0 vote, the Sonora City Council voted to close streets in the downtown district this Thursday for a celebration of the Sonora Wildcats Football team winning the 2A state championship.

While not wanting to “jinx it,” Community Development Director Tyler Summersett stated the city and its police department had been working behind the scenes with the school in recent weeks in the event that the team would win a back-to-back state title.

Principal Karen Sells thanked the city leaders Monday evening, and stated, “We are extremely proud of our football team. For the second year in a row, they have done something that has never happened (at Sonora High) before, and we are very proud of them.”

The parade will start at 6 pm this Thursday in downtown Sonora and also feature the band and cheerleaders. It is anticipated to last 40 minutes and will bring additional vehicle and foot traffic to the area. Several side streets will be closed at 5 pm, with Highway 49 (Washington Street) closing at 5:45 pm.

The information below, about closures, is from the Sonora Police Department:

We will begin closing the following streets at 5:00 pm and keep them closed for the duration of the parade.

Snell Street, from School Street to State Route 49 (Washington Street)

Dodge Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Jackson Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Bradford Street between Green Street and Stewart Street

Linoberg Street between Green Street and Washington Street

Theall Street between Washington Street and Stewart Street

Wyckoff Street between Snell Street and Washington Street

Green Street between Yaney Street and Bradford Street 2

School Street, between State Route 49 (Washington Street) and Snell Street

A full closure will commence at 5:45 pm and include the following streets:

State Route 49 (Washington Street) from Snell Street to Stockton Road

State Route 49 (Stockton Road) from the intersection of Washington Street to

South Green Street

The following temporary parking restrictions will be in place:

No parking shall be allowed on Green Street, between Yaney Street and State Route 49 (Stockton Road), between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

No parking shall be allowed on Stockton Street (SR 49) between Green Street and 172 Stockton Street (Downtown Plaza) between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

The route will reopen immediately after the parade ends, so pedestrians must stay clear of the roadway and limit their movements to the sidewalks.