Pair of Weekend Fires In Calaveras County

Vallecito, CA — A three-acre vegetation fire was extinguished that burned Saturday afternoon and early evening in Calaveras County along Camp Nine Road and Cataract Mine Road in the Vallecito area. It was called the Cataract Fire. The cause of the blaze has not been released. No structures were damaged.

There was also a two-acre fire that was stopped late Sunday evening around the 10 o’clock hour in the 7500 block of Mitchell Mill Road in the Wisleyville area. It was named the Mitchell Fire. The cause is also under investigation. No homes were damaged.