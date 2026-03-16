Dodge Ridge Closes During Late Winter Heat Wave

Pinecrest, CA — With the recent warm weather, Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort indicates that Sunday was likely the final day of the 2025/26 season.

The resort has at least temporarily ended the season, but stresses it will reopen if there is any significant snowfall over the coming weeks.

The resort held its annual end-of-season events on Sunday and celebrated passholders and its 75 years of operation. There was a little under three months of skiing and snowboarding this season, having opened on December 27.

This marks the final week of winter, as the change to spring officially takes effect this Friday, March 20. Temperatures this week in the Pinecrest area are anticipated to be in the upper seventies to low eighties.

Bear Valley is still open, but with reduced hours. They plan to have a limited schedule at Bear Valley through Sunday, March 29. Plans for the week of March 30 will be announced at a later time, subject to the conditions.

In California, Mt. Shasta Ski Park, north of Sacramento, near McCloud, also closed over the weekend.