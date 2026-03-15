The Impact Of The February Snowstorm On Twain Harte

Twain Harte, CA — The Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce shares details of how the town was impacted by snow.

Chamber President Glen Cantrell reports at its monthly mixer event it was shared that the Fire Department responded to 91 calls over the first 48 hours of the storm, and the Water and Sewer Department worked around the clock during and after the storm on repairs, road work, plowing, and supplying Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) with over 4 million gallons of water during the Ditch outage.

Cantrell notes life is slowly returning to normal after February’s snowstorm that caused several businesses to close until they could be dug out of the snow. He states “We were humbled to witness a community coming together to weather and recover from a devastating storm, and THCSD was leading the way to ensure that so much of our critical infrastructure was quickly back in service and working for us all.”

The Chamber thanked Twain Harte Community Services District (THCSD) , the THCSD Fire Department, water, sewer, and parks crews, and specifically the THCSD office staff. The Chamber expressed appreciation for “all the folks who do so much for our community — not just during snowstorms, but each and every day.” Their March Newsletter notes the loss of The Villa and Patty’s Pots and Plants, stating it “leaves a heartfelt gap in Twain Harte, a small mountain town where every local business helps shape the rhythm of daily life.” Closures are described as more than empty storefronts, they are a mark the absence of gathering places, creativity, and the familiar energy that defines Twain Harte. The Newsletter adds “ Patricia and Vivian exemplified dedication, resilience, and genuine care through their work. Their long hours and passion created welcoming spaces that reflected the spirit of Twain Harte, and their contributions will continue to be felt even as we say goodbye.

The Chamber also notes in recent years, the economic landscape has shifted. Rising costs, changing tourism patterns, and the convenience of online shopping and big-box retailers have mode it increasingly difficult for small, independent businesses to compete. They ask the community to come together from Soulsbyville to Strawberry to rate and review your favorite businesses, shop and dine locally whenever possible, and share the places you love with friends and visitors.