Making a Big Difference with Little Things

Britain in 1968 was suffering from a depression. A call went out to businesses and individuals to brainstorm ways to boost production and help the economy. In Surbiton (East London), five secretaries volunteered to work an extra half-hour a day, without pay, to boost the economy, and invited others to do the same. Within a week, it went nationwide; employees at other companies joined in. The boost to people’s spirits united even the political parties. An article in the New York times covered the story as well. A French purse maker donated purses to the five women who started this. A little thing reaped a huge response.

Growing things, sharing ideas, energy, and education falls into that same category of starting with little things and making a big difference. Plant a few zucchini seeds, add water, sunshine, good soil, and you end up with a bumper crop to share with all those around you (whether they appreciate it or not!).

Community gardens where people come together, share a plot of land, water, and conversation, working with children and passing on the wonder of growing your own food and flowers is significant. Those memories and lessons can carry on for generations.

Propagating plants to pass on is a wonderful way of sharing. Many plants are easy to do. Berry vines can be pushed down into large pots of soil while still attached to the parent plant. If these pots are tended and kept watered until healthy growth appears, they can then be clipped from the parent and gifted to friends. Our family received Olallieberry vines in this manner. Within 3 years they begin to bear fruit which provides marvelous pies to share, and more plants to pass on as well. It is a gift that keeps on giving.

Putting tomato seeds, pepper seeds, or flower seeds into seed trays in February and nurturing them, then transplanting into bigger pots, results in a bounty of treasures to share with those around you. Your summer vegetables will get a good start and there are always extra seedlings to share with others.

Stories of young people gardening with their mothers and grandmothers are evidence of small things making a big difference. Hearing tales of the things they learned, of connections made and smiles on faces, assures us of the value of working together generationally.

Gardening is composed of watching, noticing, and being still. As we deliberately take the time to sit and wait, while watching the small things living around us, it promotes a peace that we also pass on to those around us.

Bees, hummingbirds, and wasps are certainly little things, all sharing their energy and talents to make a big difference. They pollinate plants, fruit trees, and vegetables that feed us and our animals, and produce flowers for our enjoyment as well. The seeds produced continue to provide for our gardens year after year.

Coming alongside others that have hit hard times and losses (like fires) makes a big difference. Sharing our time, cleaning up, providing plants to regrow, can help renew a broken spirit, revive and encourage, and share hope.

Growing plants, gardening, harvesting, and paying attention to the life around us are all ways to watch a small thing turn into something way beyond simple beginnings. The act of sharing gives hope and joy far beyond our little things.

Nancy Bliss is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.