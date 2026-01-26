PML Airport Name Change, RVs At Camp Justice, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Groveland, CA — The Pine Mountain Lake Airport could be rebranded as the Groveland-Yosemite Airport.

The proposed name change will be voted on at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Meeting documents note that the purpose is to improve clarity for visitors by referencing Groveland, align with Yosemite tourism branding, strengthen economic development, and match regional airport naming practices.

The proposal was the focus of a public meeting held in Groveland back in August and was endorsed in October by the county’s Airports Advisory Committee.

Another high-profile item on Tuesday’s agenda is voting on a proposed 30-day extension deadline for removing RVS and trailers from the Camp Justice property off Old Wards Ferry Road. There is currently a January 31 deadline to remove all RVs at the county’s sanctioned homeless camp, per the earlier direction of the board of supervisors.

In addition, there will be a discussion about the rental fees paid for the Community Resilience Centers in Tuolumne and Groveland, and if changes are desired.

Tuesday’s session in the supervisors’ meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora starts at 9 am.