Roadwork Planned The Last Full Week Of January

Motorists can expect delays on two Mother Lode highways this week due to tree work, from January 25 to 31, 2026.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to the Chain Installation Area on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Tuesday in the area from Old Strawberry Road to Camp Blue Road expect more tree work from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Herring Creek Road to Leland Meadow Road for tree work on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control at County Road there will be more tree work on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will be four areas of tree work on Highway 26 on Tuesday in the Lower Dorray Road and Ridge Road area from 8 AM to noon, at Barney Way and Main St in West Point from 8 AM to 3 PM, from Church Street to Prindle Road from noon to 5 pm, and in the Barney Way and Centennial Mine Road area from 8 AM to 5 PM on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Caltrans has officially closed Highway 4/Ebbetts Pass, Highway 89/Monitor Pass, Highway 108/Sonora Pass and Highway 120/Tioga Pass in Yosemite National Park for the winter season. Caltrans urges motorists to continue using caution and watch for icy road surfaces in the overnight and early morning hours, a reminder that all vehicles must carry chains, and please #DontCrowdThePlow.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

