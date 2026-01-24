Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Enhancing Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties’ Highway Infrastructure

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Caltrans District 10 map of repair and replacement of culverts and drainage systems in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties

Caltrans District 10 map of repair and replacement of culverts and drainage systems in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA—A drainage rehabilitation project by Caltrans will repair and replace culverts and drainage systems in Tuolumne and Calaveras counties beginning next week and lasting through most of the summer.

The $2.5 million project was awarded to Wylatti Resource Management, Inc., out of the Mendocino area, and it aims to improve highway safety for travelers. The project will repair and replace 15 culverts in Calaveras County and 23 in Tuolumne County along Highways 12, 26, 108, and 120. Work begins on Wednesday, January 26, 2026, primarily during night shifts from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., lasting about 120 working days, with completion expected sometime in August of this year.

“Alternating lane closures will be required for the safety of motorists, roadway workers, and equipment,” advised Caltrans officials.  

Travelers may face up to 10-minute delays in some areas during the workday. Roadside message signs will also be in place to notify motorists of these changes. Additionally, the schedule may change due to traffic incidents, weather, or construction issues.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.