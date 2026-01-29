Skip to main content
Overnight Mariposa County Fire Destroys Travel Trailer

By Tracey Petersen
Travel trailer destroyed by fire in Mariposa County—MCFD photo

Travel trailer destroyed by fire in Mariposa County—MCFD photo

Greeley Hill, CA – A travel trailer was destroyed in an overnight fire in Mariposa County that also involved a boat parked on the property.

The Mariposa County Fire Department (MCFD) reports that engine crews responded to a commercial vehicle fire in the Greeley Hill area after midnight on Thursday, January 29th. Fire officials did not release the exact address of the residence.

Once on the scene, crews located the fully engulfed travel trailer. Fire officials detailed that the flames also spread to a boat on the property, but crews were able to quickly put out the fire before it was damaged.

According to fire officials, “No civilians were injured or displaced due to the blaze.” Assisting in fighting the fire were CAL Fire Madera-Mariposa-Merced and the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

