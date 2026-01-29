Alvarado-Gil Seeks Nominees For Veteran Woman Of The Year

Sacramento, CA — District Four California Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil is requesting nominations of women who are Veterans and making significant contributions in the community.

She wants to hear about how the women are taking steps to advocate for and support military personnel and veterans. It could be a volunteer, business leader, elected official, or other type of community advocate.

She says the nominees must be over 18 years old, a woman, and live in her Senate District 4.

Nominations should also include a resume, biography, and list of accomplishments. It must also be accompanied by a letter of recommendation from a local elected official. It should follow the prompt: “Please describe how this woman, a veteran, has influenced your community and helped create a better place for all through her service, advocacy, or support for military personnel and veterans.”

The selection will be recognized during a Senate Floor ceremony on March 16.

All nomination entries can be submitted online by Tuesday, February 10th, 2026 at 5:00pm by using the link below:

https://forms.gle/fV6VVgQUW5pczGgr6.

For questions, contact Nialani Pitzer at nialani.pitzer@sen.ca.gov or (916) 651-4004.