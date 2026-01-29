Skip to main content
Board Chair Griefer Blogs About Mono Vista Fire Station

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — District Four Tuolumne County Supervisor Steve Griefer, the board chair, has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog about the recent 3-2 vote to close the Mono Vista Fire Station due to budget constraints.

He starts by stating, “I wanted to take a moment to share some thoughts, clear up some points, and provide some insight into the future.”

The blog responds to various questions he has received and highlights where the issue goes from here. He also indicates that there is a chance things could change in the next couple of months based on various factors.

You can find Griefer’s full blog by clicking here.

It has been an issue of high interest over recent weeks.

Supervisors Anaiah Kirk and Ryan Campbell also posted earlier blogs about the decision.

In addition, this past weekend’s Mother Lode Views also focused on the issue.

