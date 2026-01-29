Last Saturday of January Events

There are a few events planned for the last Saturday in January 2026 in the Mother Lode.

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) will paint the mountains pink. This Friday, January 30th the pre-party from 6-9pm and Saturday from 8am to 4:30pm will be at Bear Valley Mountain Resort. Dodge Ridge will host a costume contest and Pink Poker Run as detailed here. Details of all the Bear Valley Resort events are in the event listing here.

After their win against College of Sequoias Wednesday 93 to 85, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers will be playing Fresno City College this Saturday at 6PM in the Oak Pavilion at home.

The Mokelumne Hill Lions Club will host their annual Al Pena Enchilada Dinner this Saturday at the Moke Hill Town Hall. Details are in the event listing here.

The Shake, Rattle & Roll Bingo hosted by Calco Giveback Pack was postponed. The organization is hosting “Donate your Temperature” currently. The fundraisers suggests if it is 35° outside, donate $35 or if it is it 72° in your house? Donate $72. Choose any temperature you want—the number becomes your donation as detailed here.

As detailed in the news story here the Tobacco & Litter Volunteer Clean Up is this Sunday in Downtown Sonora.

Sunday is also the American Legion Breakfast at the Tuolumne Country Veterans Hall in Sonora from 8 – 11 am and a Bootlegger’s Tour from 1 – 4 pm in Downtown Angels Camp, and a Jazz Concert Starring Alex Lucero from 2 – 4:30 pm at the Dogwood Forum at Columbia College.

Sierra Reparatory Theater’s (SRT) first show is Fiddler on the Roof at the end of February. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Mamma Mia” playing March 6 through 22. Murphys Creek Theatre has not announced its 2026 season yet.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Mike's Pizza of Sonora.