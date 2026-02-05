SPD Announces Plans For DUI Checkpoint

Sonora, CA — In an effort to crack down on DUI drivers, the Sonora Police Department says it will be operating a checkpoint from Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

The hours will be 8 pm – 2 am. The PD recently received state grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety (via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) to crack down on DUI offenders.

“When a driver is impaired, the safety of others and themselves is put at risk,” says Officer Shane Theilan. “Impaired driving is never safe. Early intervention can prevent serious collisions.”

DUI can include more than alcohol, and also includes being under the influence of substances like prescription drugs and some over-the-counter medications. The PD reports that drivers charged with first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fees and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

The PD adds that DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The main purpose of the DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by taking suspected DUI drivers off the road.