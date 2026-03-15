Mid-March Highway Road Work

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from March 15th to the 21st.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line to State Route 120 South for drainage work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from the 8,000 ft Markert to 9,000 ft Marker for drainage work beginning Monday, through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control from the Groveland Creek Bridge to Ponderosa Lane for drainage work beginning Tuesday, through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control takes place from Main Street to Lashkoff Place for tree work beginning Tuesday, through Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road to Heinemann Lane for drainage work beginning Monday, through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control takes place from Lower Dorray Road to Ridge Road for survey work on Tuesday, from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5–10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment/materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.

For other non Caltrans managed roadwork and road issues caused by weather visit our local traffic news story list.