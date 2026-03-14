Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Fentanyl Involved In Jamestown Woman’s Arrest For Child Abuse

By Tracey Petersen
TCSO patrol vehicle

TCSO patrol vehicle

Photo Icon View Photo

Jamestown, CA—A Jamestown woman is lucky to be alive after overdosing on fentanyl and was then handcuffed for putting her juvenile child’s life in danger.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were recently dispatched to a residence along Highway 108 near Harvard Mine Road in Jamestown for a report of a possible overdose. When they arrived at the scene, standing in the driveway of the home was 43-year-old Claudia Cristabel Gomez. According to sheriff’s officials, Gomez told deputies that she had found “old fentanyl in her belongings and decided to ingest it by smoking it.”

Meanwhile, they said that after hearing a loud snoring sound coming from the dining room, Gomez’s juvenile daughter went to investigate. Sheriff’s officials report the girl “found Gomez slumped over a table in a chair with drug paraphernalia around her mother and called 911.”

Gomez was arrested for felony child abuse/endangerment with the possibility of great bodily harm.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.