Fentanyl Involved In Jamestown Woman’s Arrest For Child Abuse

Jamestown, CA—A Jamestown woman is lucky to be alive after overdosing on fentanyl and was then handcuffed for putting her juvenile child’s life in danger.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies were recently dispatched to a residence along Highway 108 near Harvard Mine Road in Jamestown for a report of a possible overdose. When they arrived at the scene, standing in the driveway of the home was 43-year-old Claudia Cristabel Gomez. According to sheriff’s officials, Gomez told deputies that she had found “old fentanyl in her belongings and decided to ingest it by smoking it.”

Meanwhile, they said that after hearing a loud snoring sound coming from the dining room, Gomez’s juvenile daughter went to investigate. Sheriff’s officials report the girl “found Gomez slumped over a table in a chair with drug paraphernalia around her mother and called 911.”

Gomez was arrested for felony child abuse/endangerment with the possibility of great bodily harm.