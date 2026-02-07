Skip to main content
Sonora Man Arrested After Bar Fight In Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
Jamestown, CA – A fight at a Jamestown bar left one man bleeding and another fleeing the scene.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to a report of a physical fight between two men late at night outside the Rawhide Saloon, off Highway 108. Once on scene, they learned one of the men, 58-year-old Paul Jeffrey O’Brien of Sonora, had already taken off. Deputies assisted a 62-year-old male victim, who was bleeding from the head, until medics arrived. Due to the victim’s need for a higher level of care, sheriff’s officials reported that he was later transferred to a Valley hospital.

Meanwhile, a search for O’Brien in downtown Jamestown uncovered his abandoned vehicle, and he was discovered nearby in an alley. O’Brien was taken into custody without incident. He faces a felony of battery with serious bodily injuries.

