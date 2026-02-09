DA Completes Fire Hydrant Investigation Connected To County Supervisor

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office announces that no criminal charges will be filed related to a construction project that was criticized by some community members at a board of supervisors meeting.

The project was carried out by District One Supervisor Mike Holland as a private contractor. CAO Roger Root earlier released a written response that the installation complied with applicable county rules and fire codes.

The District Attorney’s Office reports in a statement this morning, “In September 2025, allegations related to the installation of a fire hydrant on a county-owned waterline on High School Road by Supervisor Holland were raised at a Board of Supervisors’ Meeting. Those concerns were forwarded in writing to the District Attorney’s Office, and an investigation began into whether any criminal laws had been violated.”

During the investigation, past and present county employees were interviewed, and there was a review of county documents and witness statements.

The DA’s Office goes on to state, “The investigation concluded that no cost was incurred by the County related to installation of the fire hydrant and that billing records from the time the hydrant was installed to present showed zero usage of water on the hydrant’s line. As such, there was insufficient evidence to support charges of misappropriation of public funds, use of public resources for unauthorized purposes, or theft of utilities charges.”

District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke adds, “By announcing our decision today, we address only those issues properly vested within our Office’s jurisdiction – namely, whether a criminal act had been committed related to the installation of the fire hydrant, and whether there was evidence to prove such act beyond a reasonable doubt. At this time, there is insufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed as it relates to the installation of this fire hydrant. Whether any County policy or administrative law violations occurred is not for us to comment on.”