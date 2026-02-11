Cashman Part Of 15th Place Duo In Women’s Team Combined Event

Tuolumne County native Keely Cashman was a part of the 15th-place team in the Olympic Women’s Team Combined skiing event on Tuesday at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre in Italy.

She was teamed up with AJ Hurt from Truckee.

Cashman completed the downhill portion of the competition with a time of 1:39:91, and Hurt did the Slalom at 44.99. Their combined time was 2:24:90.

The team of Ariane Raedler and Katharina Huber of Austria won the Gold with a combined time of 2:21:66, and Kira Weidle-Winkelmann and Emma Aicher of Germany took the Silver. The Bronze was captured by the American duo Paula Moltzen and Jacqueline Wiles.

Cashman will next compete in the Super G competition on Thursday.