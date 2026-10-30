Prescribed Burn Brings Smoky Skies To  Groveland Area

Groveland, CA—Smoky skies today in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County as CAL FIRE is conducting a hazardous fuels burn near Pine Mountain Lake today (10/30/26).

The burn is already underway and will last until 5 p.m., with around 30 acres slated to be burned in the PML VMP near the Pine Mountain Lake shooting range.

“The beneficial fire is being conducted for noxious weed abatement contributing to rangeland improvement on portions along with hazardous fuel reduction adjacent to the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision,” stated CAL FIRE TCU.

Firefighters will use control lines and established roadways to prevent fire from spreading outside of the burn units. Additionally, crews will remain at the scene during active burning and patrol the area for multiple days after ignitions are complete.