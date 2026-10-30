Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Prescribed Burn Brings Smoky Skies To  Groveland Area

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Prescribed burning

Prescribed burning

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA—Smoky skies today in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County as CAL FIRE is conducting a hazardous fuels burn near Pine Mountain Lake today (10/30/26).

The burn is already underway and will last until 5 p.m., with around 30 acres slated to be burned in the PML VMP near the Pine Mountain Lake shooting range.

“The beneficial fire is being conducted for noxious weed abatement contributing to rangeland improvement on portions along with hazardous fuel reduction adjacent to the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision,” stated CAL FIRE TCU.

Firefighters will use control lines and established roadways to prevent fire from spreading outside of the burn units. Additionally, crews will remain at the scene during active burning and patrol the area for multiple days after ignitions are complete.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.