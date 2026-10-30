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Fire Restrictions Lifted On Forest

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By Tracey Petersen
High and moderate fire restrictions lifted on forest—STF graphic

High and moderate fire restrictions lifted on forest—STF graphic

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Sonora, CA—Today, the Stanislaus National Forest terminated restrictions in High and Moderate Hazard Areas.

Due to recent and forecasted precipitation along with cooler overnight temperatures, fire managers at Stanislaus National Forest have lifted fire restriction orders in High and Moderate Hazard Areas: Forest Orders STF-16-2026 11 and 12.

“Temperatures are trending cooler, and above-normal precipitation is highly likely, with the potential for an extremely wet fall and winter season due to a strong El Niño,” noted Deputy Forest Fire Management Officer Clint Gould.

High temps and dry conditions prompted forest officials to implement the restrictions in July, as reported here. The original order end date for the restrictions was December 31, 2026.

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