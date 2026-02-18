Skip to main content
Water Conservation Needed In Cedar Ridge

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that impacts related to the recent winter weather and power outages are reducing water supply in the Cedar Ridge area.

TUD relays that all customers in Cedar Ridge are urged to conserve immediately in order to help keep enough water in the storage tanks. The district also notes that the ongoing storms and outages may cause a reduced water flow (or a complete outage) for some customers.

The district thanks the Cedar Ridge community for its cooperation.

