Location Change For Summerville Boys Soccer Section Semifinals

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — The Summerville Bears Boys soccer team will compete in the Division 5 CIF Sac Joaquin Section semifinals tonight.

Because of the weather (higher elevation snow) the game has been moved from Summerville High to Sonora High. The two-seeded Bears will face the third-seeded Dixon Rams. The Bears are 20-0-1 and the Rams are 19-2-1.

The game starts at 5 pm, and tickets must be purchased through the GoFan link here. General admission is $13.60, students are $8.35, and seniors and military members are $11.50.

Summerville defeated River Islands in the opening round of the playoffs, 3-0, and Delhi in the second round, 6-0.

Today’s winner will move on to face either Galt or Hilmar in the Championship on Saturday at 3 pm at Sac City College.

Sonora High was the 12th seed in the same bracket, and the Wildcats defeated 5th seeded Highlands in the opening round, 4-3, and fell to fourth seeded Hilmar 7-1 in round two.

In Girls soccer, the Bears were the second seed in the Division 5 bracket, and defeated Amador 6-1 in the opening round, and fell to West Campus in round two, 2-0. The Wildcats were the 8th seed in the same bracket and beat Delhi in the opener, 5-1, and lost to Liberty Ranch in round two, 5-0.

