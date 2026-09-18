Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
79.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Road Closures In Angels Camp For Bret Harte Homecoming Parade

Add us as a preferred source
By B.J. Hansen
Downtown Angels Camp

Downtown Angels Camp

Photo Icon View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The annual homecoming parade in Angels Camp is planned for this afternoon (Friday, September 18).

The parade will start at 2 pm and there will be floats entering onto Highway 49 from Utica Park that will head into the downtown area.

It is anticipated to wrap up around 3 pm.

The Angels Camp Police Department reports that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Sams Way (near Utica Park) to Finnegan Lane from 1:50 – 3 pm.

Anyone needing to get around the road closure is advised to use the Highway 4 Bypass.

The community is invited to attend the parade.

Tonight’s homecoming football game against El Camino starts at around 7 pm on Star 92.7.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.