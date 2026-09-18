Road Closures In Angels Camp For Bret Harte Homecoming Parade

Angels Camp, CA — The annual homecoming parade in Angels Camp is planned for this afternoon (Friday, September 18).

The parade will start at 2 pm and there will be floats entering onto Highway 49 from Utica Park that will head into the downtown area.

It is anticipated to wrap up around 3 pm.

The Angels Camp Police Department reports that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Sams Way (near Utica Park) to Finnegan Lane from 1:50 – 3 pm.

Anyone needing to get around the road closure is advised to use the Highway 4 Bypass.

The community is invited to attend the parade.

Tonight’s homecoming football game against El Camino starts at around 7 pm on Star 92.7.