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Highway 4 Blocked Due To Big Rig Collision And Fluid Spill

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By B.J. Hansen
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CHP San Andreas Overnight Logo

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Alpine County, CA — Cleanup is ongoing along Highway 4 in Alpine County due to a crash involving a big rig, west of Mosquito Lake.

The CHP reports that it happened at around 9:50 pm on Thursday. It involved a truck carrying isothiazolinone (synthetic preservative) that spilled into the dirt off the highway.

While traffic was able to get through for a while, the CHP reports that there is now a full closure to accommodate Haz Mat cleanup efforts. At this time, there is no estimate on when Highway 4 will reopen. Signs are up, starting in the Murphys area, alerting travelers to avoid the area. Vehicles arriving near the closure spot in Alpine County are forced to turn around.

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