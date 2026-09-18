Pump Prices Continue To Soar In State And Mother Lode

Sonora, CA – Pump prices continue to rise, with AAA stating that the average cost of a gallon of petrol in California has reached $6 this week.

AAA reported that the average for a gallon of regular gasoline saw a 19-cent hike in the past week to $6.08 in California. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is also up 16 cents from last week at $4.43 and more than one dollar higher than it was a year ago.

“Crude oil remains high, averaging $100 per barrel amid continued volatility in the Strait of Hormuz,” said Doug Johnson, AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson. “The national average is inching closer to this year’s record high of $4.56 set on May 21.”

Of the state’s larger cities, only the Central Valley has fuel prices under $6, with Stockton at $5.92 and Modesto at $5.89. The Mother Lode follows that lead, as the image box shows. The lowest pump prices in Tuolumne County are at the Arco Gas Station on Pesce Way in Sonora at $5.73 when paying with cash. In Groveland-Big Oak Flat, the Claim-Jumper Outpost on Highway 120 is the cheapest at $5.89 a gallon. That amount is the same for Calaveras County at the 7-Eleven on Highway 49 in San Andreas. Find Mother Lode current prices anytime by going to the homepage and clicking on traffic, then gas prices above the map.

According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures, gasoline demand rose last week from 8.55 million barrels per day to 8.79 million. The total domestic gasoline supply climbed from 206.9 million to 207.7 million barrels, while gasoline production increased from 9.3 million barrels per day to 9.6 million barrels.

At the end of Wednesday’s regular trading session, WTI lost $3.40 to conclude at $102.43 per barrel. According to the EIA, U.S. crude oil stocks fell by 0.6 million barrels to 423.4 million barrels, which is 1% more than the five-year average.

In regard to electric vehicles and charging costs, AAA reports the national average per kilowatt-hour of electricity at public charging stations stayed the same this past week at 42 cents. In California, the average per kilowatt-hour of electricity is 47 cents.