Water Conservation Needed Due To Tuolumne Main Canal Damage

Sonora, CA — Last week’s winter storms caused a variety of havoc, including heavy damage to the Tuolumne Main Canal.

The 14 mile canal between Lyons Reservoir and the Phoenix Penstock provides drinking water to 95% of Tuolumne County, according to TUD. Due to the significant damage from the storms, PG&E reduced, and then ultimately stopped, flows to the canal due to fallen trees and heavy snowfall that would have prompted the canal to overflow.

A helicopter patrol on Friday confirmed the damage. Two flumes need repairs, including one with five complete breaks. Approximately 200 fallen trees are atop the canal and flumes. There are two to four feet of snow on sections of the canal. On top of that, additional rain and snow are in the weather forecast for the area in coming days.

In response to the critical situation, PG&E activated its Power Generation Incident Management Team 3 to focus on making repairs so that they can restart water flowing to TUD.

“Damage is significant, weather and access continue to be issues and we’re working against a deadline,” said Sam Garcia, the Incident Commander for IMT-3. “But we’re gathering the right people and the right tools, and we have an unwavering focus on safety making these needed repairs. Our customers need us, and this is what we do.”

With no water flowing in the TUD ditches, the only water available is what is stored in tanks and from a few small-capacity groundwater wells. TUD officials report that it is essential for everyone to conserve water during this time to ensure there is enough for drinking, basic sanitation, and fire protection until repairs are complete. It is not immediately clear how long it will take. Customers are urged to limit outside watering, do not wash vehicles, adjust irrigation practices and fix leaks promptly.