Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit Investigation In Valley Springs

By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members that there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Center Drive in Valley Springs.

Additional law enforcement personnel from partnering agencies are also assisting in ensuring public safety and efficient operations. There were some brief road closures this morning that have since been lifted.

While limited details have been released, the sheriff’s office relays, “The first phase of the operation was conducted safely,” and there is “no known ongoing threat to the community.”

Community members may still want to avoid the area due to the number of emergency officials on the scene. We will pass along more information about the case when it becomes available.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.