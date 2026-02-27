Calaveras Narcotics Enforcement Unit Investigation In Valley Springs

Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members that there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Center Drive in Valley Springs.

Additional law enforcement personnel from partnering agencies are also assisting in ensuring public safety and efficient operations. There were some brief road closures this morning that have since been lifted.

While limited details have been released, the sheriff’s office relays, “The first phase of the operation was conducted safely,” and there is “no known ongoing threat to the community.”

Community members may still want to avoid the area due to the number of emergency officials on the scene. We will pass along more information about the case when it becomes available.