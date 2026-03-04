Milestone Reached In Chinese Camp Cleanup

Chinese Camp, CA — Property owners can begin the process of rebuilding following the devastating TCU September Lightning Complex Fire in Chinese Camp.

A major milestone has been reached in the cleanup efforts. Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director, Dore Bietz, announced at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, “Tuolumne County has successfully completed the disaster debris and hazard tree removal process within the six months that were given to us (by the State of California). This was the first-ever Tuolumne County run debris management program. We successfully removed 8,866 tons of debris.”

Bietz adds that it equates to 17.5 million pounds of debris from 51 parcels.

This program was funded by Tuolumne County and the State Office of Emergency Services and was provided at no cost to participating property owners

The properties have now been returned to the owners, who can proceed with repair and reconstruction, subject to the permitting and regulatory requirements.