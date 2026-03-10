Skip to main content
Claveran Named New GM Of Teleli Golf Club

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Ray Claveran has been picked to be the new General Manager of the Teleli Golf Club near Sonora.

Since 2019, the 18-hole course has been owned by the Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians and operates both as a community golf facility and a resort amenity connected to Black Oak Casino Resort.

Claveran, who has served as GM of several other golf courses, says he is honored to take on the role, and adds, “As someone who has spent a lot of time in the Sierra Nevada foothills and who has family members who worked at both the former Lake Don Pedro golf course and Twain Harte Golf Club, this truly feels like coming home.”

Kevin Day, Chairman of the Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Council, adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Ray Claveran as the new General Manager of Teleli Golf Club. Ray brings strong experience in the game of golf and a commitment to improve what is already an amazing course.”

Previously known as Mountain Springs, it opened in 1990, and was designed by golf course architect Robert Muir Graves. The facility includes the golf course, a driving range, a pro shop, and a restaurant.

