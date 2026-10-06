Informational Pickets Held Outside Tuolumne County Government Center

Sonora, CA — Two days of informational pickets, Monday evening and again Tuesday morning, were held by members of Operating Engineers Local 3.

The union, made up of more than 200 workers, is raising awareness about stalled labor negotiations with Tuolumne County government. A pamphlet handed out by its members to passersby argues that they have been trying to get a “fair and equitable contract for months.”

It goes on to state, “In fact, county officials recognize that their employees’ rate of pay is below market by 15-30 percent, and yet their (most recent) proposal does nothing to repair this discrepancy. In fact, the county’s proposal will put them further behind, as the county is asking that workers fund all increases in healthcare costs – estimated to be 11 percent in 2027.”

The pamphlet says that existing employees may be forced to explore better-paying jobs elsewhere.

Several people also spoke during the public comment portion of the supervisors’ meeting, with concerns ranging from a lack of a pay raise in several years to the challenges of raising a family with limited pay. Many were holding signs reading “Fair Contract.”

Later in the morning, the noise from the informational picket outside could be heard in the board meeting room.

The Chairman of the Board, Steve Griefer, commented, “We received a couple of comments about all of the noise, and the whistles, and the horns from some people (watching the meeting) online. Just note that it is coming from outside the building. It is not coming from within the building. We apologize for that. I know it is a little bit hard to hear sometimes. But, it is coming from outside the building, so you can ask them what they are up to.”

Click on the video box to view some of the Tuesday morning picket outside and where the whistle and horn sounds were originating from.