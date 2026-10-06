Ballots Mailed Out Ahead Of November General Election

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair spoke about the upcoming election at today’s board of supervisors meeting.

He stated, “Yesterday we sent out ballots to all registered voters. If individuals have not received their ballots by next Wednesday, please reach out to our office, or stop by the Elections Office so that we are able to suspend and reissue your ballot.”

McNair added that all 10 drop-off boxes are now open throughout the county.

He said, “We always highly encourage the voters to use the drop-off boxes. If you do want to use the mail, instead of a drop-off box, we highly recommend, especially if you wait until the last week, to go into the post office and have them postmark the ballot.”

Mail simply dropped off isn’t always postmarked on the same day. If it is postmarked by Election Day, even if it arrives late, it will be counted.

McNair also reminded people to sign the envelopes, where it notes to do so. It is an action that some people forget.

The General Election is on November 3.