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Hear From The Senate District Four Candidates Duarte And Brandon

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By B.J. Hansen
Alexandra Duarte and Jaron Brandon - Photo by BJ Hansen

Alexandra Duarte and Jaron Brandon - Photo by BJ Hansen

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Republican Alexandra Duarte and Democrat Jaron Brandon will talk about issues facing the region and the State of California in a radio debate airing this evening on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The audio stream will also be available via the myMotherLode app. It was recorded last week and will air in its entirety at 6 pm (October 6).

They will talk about why they are running and answer a series of questions.

Brandon and Duarte were the top two vote-getters in the June Primary Election and are facing off in the November General Election.

The winner will represent Senate District Four over the next four years. It covers all or part of 12 counties across the Sierra Foothills and Central Valley.

KVML has also hosted forums/debates this election cycle for Tuolumne County Supervisor District Two and California Congressional District 5. Click here to find the earlier recordings.

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