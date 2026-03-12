A Perfect Performance To Mark A Remarkable Year

Tuolumne, CA—The Curtis Creek Mustangs 8th Grade Boys Basketball Team has pulled off a feat few competitors have achieved, ending their year undefeated and bringing home the title of champion of the 47th Annual Bob Rundle Tournament.

Held a few weeks ago at Summerville Elementary School, the Mustangs defeated the Soulsbyville Falcons in the tournament in the championship game 52-18, with an average margin of victory in the tournament of 25 points. This tournament championship win gave the Mustangs the Triple Crown of Tuolumne County basketball, as the team also won the Tuolumne County Regular Season Championship as well as the Sonora Tournament Championship held earlier this season.

“The Mustangs played a tight, stifling defense and a fast-paced offense with a 4th quarter running clock in every regular season game,” remarked Coach Jim Schultz, adding, “Curtis Creek dominated the 2026 season with an undefeated record in all games played.”

Curtis Creek had a successful basketball season overall, as the 6th and 7th grades both took home second place in the Summerville Tournament. The winners of those games were Summerville Elementary, which won the 7th-grade tournament, and Gold Rush Elementary, which won the 6th-grade tournament.