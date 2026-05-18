Tuolumne Supervisors To Consider Tulloch Operations Agreement And Repair Funding

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is set to meet Tuesday with an agenda that includes a proposed temporary agreement to keep operations running at the Lake Tulloch RV campground and marina, infrastructure repair funding for the Tulloch Reservoir fishing access area, and discussions involving county leadership positions.

One of the meeting’s topics involves the future of operations and improvements at Lake Tulloch facilities. Supervisors will consider approving a temporary concession agreement with Joe McGrath to operate the Lake Tulloch RV park, campground, and marina through Oct. 31, 2026. The board is also expected to discuss the condition of the facilities, needed improvements, and plans for securing long-term concession services. Related funding proposals would authorize a $25,000 increase in appropriations to the County Administrator’s Office budget for infrastructure repairs and equipment installation at the Tulloch Reservoir Public Fishing Access project area. The funding would come from a reduction in general fund contingencies and requires a four-fifths vote for approval.

The board is also expected to adopt resolutions proclaiming May 17 through 23 as Emergency Medical Services Week and recognizing May as California Tourism Month while also acknowledging May 3 through 9 as National Travel and Tourism Week. In closed session, supervisors are scheduled to discuss the appointment of a new Community Development Director and conduct a performance evaluation for the county’s Chief Probation Officer. Another discussion item would direct staff to standardize countywide employee background checks for compliance and risk management purposes.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Tuolumne County Administration Center in downtown Sonora.