Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that two people were arrested after an officer pulled over a vehicle with a registration tag that expired in 2018.

Officers suspected that the driver, 35-year-old Andrew Labriola of Sonora, was under the influence of a substance, and it was confirmed during a field sobriety test.

Labriola was arrested and booked in the Tuolumne County Jail on felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a substance with 2 or more priors, and misdemeanor charges of DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

A passenger, 43-year-old Brandy Martin of Tuolumne, was arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.