Wildcats Cruise to Homecoming Victory

The Wildcats opened TVL play on Friday night with a decisive 53-18 victory over the Orestimba Warriors.

Sonora received the opening kickoff and wasted no time notching their first touchdown drive of the night, a three-play sequence that finished with a Jeremy Snyder touchdown. Sonora forced a three-and-out on the Warriors’ first possession and struck paydirt again on their possession, this time on a Colton Gibson TD run. The Wildcats’ defense continued to suffocate the Orestimba offense, as the Warriors managed only three first downs in the first half. Sonora, meanwhile, ran up the score with a sequence of scoring drives and put the game out of reach by halftime. The second half was largely run by the Sonora depth players, who were able to tack on a few touchdowns of their own to keep the game out of reach and cement the victory.

Colton Gibson won double honors this week as the recipient of the Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game and delivered the Faust Heating and Air Hot Hit of the Game. Sonora improves to 3-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Wildcats are on the road next week with a rematch of last year’s section championship against Ripon Christian.