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Prescribed Burn To Protect Tuolumne County Neighborhood

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By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic

CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic

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Groveland, CA – A prescribed burn next week in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County will be ignited to protect a neighborhood and will produce visible smoke in the Groveland area.

The burn will be in the vicinity of Pine Mountain Lake on Monday, September 28, and Tuesday, September 29, 2026, and will occur between 9 am and 5 pm. About 70 acres will be burned near the Pine Mountain Lake green waste disposal site. CAL FIRE reports that crews will be targeting noxious weed abatement, contributing to rangeland improvement. They will also be conducting hazardous fuel reductions adjacent to the Pine Mountain Lake subdivision.

“Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of the fire from areas outside of the burn unit. Firefighters will remain at the scene during active burning and will be patrolling the area for multiple days after ignitions are complete,” advised CAL FIRE. The burn will take place, conditions permitting.

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