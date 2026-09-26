Summerville Gets First Win

Written by Danny Scott

After a gritty, hard-fought football game, the Summerville Bears walk away with their first victory of the Elkins era, defeating Big Valley Christian 36-28 on Friday night.

The Bears opened Mother Lode League play in Modesto, playing Big Valley Christian. Summerville opened the night with a long drive deep into Lion territory before stalling out after multiple penalties. The ensuing Big Valley Christian drive would follow suit with a turnover on downs, giving the Bears a great field position. Summerville marched down the field and took the lead after a Bowen Forster catch from Cort Leslie. A first-down-for-points attempt tacked on 2 to give the Bears an 8-0 early advantage. Another Lions turnover on downs led to a long Bears drive capped off by Evan Roberson, giving the Bears a 15-0 lead at the half.

The second half opened with two quick scores from both sides after Leslie’s second touchdown pass to JT Oliva. Leslie then added his first rushing touchdown on a 42-yard quarterback power, bringing the Bears’ lead to 29-7. Big Valley Christian never gave up and scored on back-to-back possessions, adding a 2-point conversion of their own to bring the score to 29-22. Leslie capped off his impressive night with his second rushing touchdown to give the Bears a 36-22 lead. Big Valley added another score but missed the extra point, finishing the scoring at 36-28. Big Valley did have a chance to tie the game at the end, but Summerville forced a fumble to ice the game, leading to their first win of the season.

Cort Leslie was the Black Oak Casino Resort Player of the Game for his two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Evan Roberson delivered the Foust Heating and Air Hot Hit in the third quarter.

The Bears return home, taking on River Islands next Friday.