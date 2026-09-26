Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Drug Investigation Led To Bust Of Three Suspects

Add us as a preferred source
By Tracey Petersen
Deputies arresting suspect at traffic stop—TCSO photo

Deputies arresting suspect at traffic stop—TCSO photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Deputies finding loaded handgun in vehicle—TCSO photo

Sonora, CA – A trip to a Sonora shopping center ended with two people handcuffed, followed by a property raid and another suspect arrested for drugs and guns this week.

TNT Detectives began investigating James Ronald Martinez earlier this summer for methamphetamine sales within Tuolumne County. They followed Martinez on Thursday (9/24/26) as he went into the Walmart parking lot, with two occupants, Caleb Wilson Brinkley, 41, and a 13-year-old juvenile, inside the vehicle. Both Martinez and Brinkley are convicted felons, allowing for a search of the vehicle, which turned up a loaded handgun inside the vehicle and a second loaded handgun on Martinez’s person, along with 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Guns and drug sales evidence found after raid of Sonora property—TCSO photo
Guns and drug sales evidence found after raid of Sonora property—TCSO photo

After their arrest and later that evening, Martinez’s residence was searched, with detectives uncovering 7 additional firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, several firearm components, live ammunition, and additional evidence of drug sales. Also taken into custody was Tessa Nicole Ellen Watkins, 29, who was inside the home. Sheriff’s officials noted, “TNT Detectives also determined some of the loaded firearms were unsecured and easily accessible to the 13-year-old teen and a 7-year-old child who live at the residence.”

Martinez and Watkins face various felony charges related to firearms, methamphetamine sales, child endangerment, and conspiracy. Brinkley was booked on his felony warrant for probation violation.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.