Drug Investigation Led To Bust Of Three Suspects

Sonora, CA – A trip to a Sonora shopping center ended with two people handcuffed, followed by a property raid and another suspect arrested for drugs and guns this week.

TNT Detectives began investigating James Ronald Martinez earlier this summer for methamphetamine sales within Tuolumne County. They followed Martinez on Thursday (9/24/26) as he went into the Walmart parking lot, with two occupants, Caleb Wilson Brinkley, 41, and a 13-year-old juvenile, inside the vehicle. Both Martinez and Brinkley are convicted felons, allowing for a search of the vehicle, which turned up a loaded handgun inside the vehicle and a second loaded handgun on Martinez’s person, along with 7 grams of methamphetamine.

After their arrest and later that evening, Martinez’s residence was searched, with detectives uncovering 7 additional firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, several firearm components, live ammunition, and additional evidence of drug sales. Also taken into custody was Tessa Nicole Ellen Watkins, 29, who was inside the home. Sheriff’s officials noted, “TNT Detectives also determined some of the loaded firearms were unsecured and easily accessible to the 13-year-old teen and a 7-year-old child who live at the residence.”

Martinez and Watkins face various felony charges related to firearms, methamphetamine sales, child endangerment, and conspiracy. Brinkley was booked on his felony warrant for probation violation.