Two Skunks Test Positive For Rabies In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA—Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) has issued a public alert regarding two confirmed rabid skunks in Tuolumne County.

The two skunks that tested positive for rabies, a fatal viral disease that attacks the nervous system and can affect wildlife, pets, livestock, and humans if exposure occurs, were discovered in separate locations along Upper and Mid Tuolumne Road. Animal control reports that all domestic animals exposed to the deadly disease are currently under quarantine, and all required safety measures have been fully implemented. They added, “At this time, public risk remains low, but caution is strongly advised.”

As reported here last month, animal control warned that skunk mating season was underway, and animal control reported that the public would observe more skunks during this period, particularly around dawn, sunset, and overnight. TCSAC officials provided these tips and signs of rabies:

Keep all dogs, cats, and livestock current on rabies vaccinations.

Do not approach wildlife acting unusually tame, aggressive, sick, staggering, having difficulty walking, exhibiting excessive salivation, experiencing paralysis, disoriented, or wildlife active during unusual hours.

Domestic animals are supervised outdoors.

Feed sources are secured to avoid attracting wildlife.

Report animal bites/scratches immediately if involving an animal displaying signs of infection to animal control (TCSAC at 209-694-2733).

“Prompt reporting allows rapid investigation, testing, and quarantine when necessary and helps protect the community from further exposure,” shared animal control officials. “Community cooperation, responsible vaccination practices, and early reporting remain essential to protecting public health throughout Tuolumne County.”