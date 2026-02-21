Skunks Are Out In Force, Bringing Rabies Concerns

Jamestown, CA—Skunk mating season is underway, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Animal Control (TCSAC) is warning the public to be aware while outdoors or driving and giving tips on how to spot rabid skunks.

Animal Control relayed that the public will see more skunks during this time, especially during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours.

“They’re not lost or aggressive; they’re just very busy with romance,” stated animal control officials, adding, “Skunks are a normal and important part of our local wildlife; they’re just temporarily a little…extra.”

TCSAC officials offered these tips on what to expect and how to stay safe:

Skunks are normally calm and avoid people.

Give them space and avoid sudden movements.

Keep dogs leashed and cats indoors, especially in the evening.

Secure trash, remove pet food, and clean up fallen fruit.

What a rabid skunk may look like and show signs of rabies:

Be out during the daytime.

Act unusually aggressive or unusually friendly.

Appear disoriented, staggering, or circling

Vocalize excessively or seem confused.

Show drooling or foaming at the mouth.

Do not approach any skunk showing these symptoms!

Pet Safety Reminder: