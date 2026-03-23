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Sunshine Brings A Huge Crowd To Murphys Irish Day

By Sabrina Biehl
Tom Eising, retired educator and coach, Grand Marshal of Murphys Irish Day Parade

Tom Eising, retired educator and coach, Grand Marshal of Murphys Irish Day Parade

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  • Bret Harte Interact Club members used their artistic skills to assist the massive crowd of attendees "get their Green On" at the annual Murphys Irish Days this past Saturday in Murphys. Photo courtesy of Mr. Nanik.
  • Bret Harte Interact Club members used their artistic skills to assist the massive crowd of attendees "get their Green On" at the annual Murphys Irish Days this past Saturday in Murphys. Photo courtesy of Mr. Nanik.
  • Tom Eising, retired educator and coach, Grand Marshal of Murphys Irish Day Parade
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Photo by B.J. Hansen Murphys Irish Day
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Photo by B.J. Hansen Murphys Irish Day
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
  • Murphys Irish Day Parade photo by Tracey Petersen

Murphys, CA — The beautiful sunny weather on Saturday turned Main Street in Murphys into a sea of green as a huge crowd enjoyed the Murphys Irish Day Parade.

Donned in green garb, from top hats to shimmering shamrocks, beads, and even glasses, some even took it a step further by coloring their hair bright green. Plenty of men wore kilts, and of course, leprechauns, small and tall, abound. Horses, dogs, and many children got into the spirit, wearing Irish flare and cheering as the floats and even a large grocery cart signaled the end of the parade.

Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen
Murphys Irish Day Parade 2026 photo by Tracey Petersen

The vendor stands enticed the paradegoers with crafts, clothes, and jewelry. The smell of cabbage and corn beef filled the air, and there were plenty of drinks to wash it down. A myriad of bands were stationed along the parade route, treating all to live music, including an Irish ditty or two. To view all the fun, click on the image box for pictures.

The third Saturday in March event celebrates the Irish with the Murphys Business Association and the help of over 200 volunteers to manage a crowd of nearly 10,000 people. The parade began at 11 am and Main Street in Murphys was filled with booths offering handcrafted items, original art, photographs, tasty food, music, wine, and other beverages. The live entertainment on two stages will feature singers, dancers, musicians, and jugglers.

Murphys Irish Day started in 1993 and the Murphys Business Association says they are honored to continue celebrating the rich history of the town. Murphys Irish Day is a fundraiser for many community projects and non-profit organizations and is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association.

Photo by B.J. Hansen Murphys Irish Day
Photo by B.J. Hansen Murphys Irish Day

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