Sunshine Brings A Huge Crowd To Murphys Irish Day

Murphys, CA — The beautiful sunny weather on Saturday turned Main Street in Murphys into a sea of green as a huge crowd enjoyed the Murphys Irish Day Parade.

Donned in green garb, from top hats to shimmering shamrocks, beads, and even glasses, some even took it a step further by coloring their hair bright green. Plenty of men wore kilts, and of course, leprechauns, small and tall, abound. Horses, dogs, and many children got into the spirit, wearing Irish flare and cheering as the floats and even a large grocery cart signaled the end of the parade.

The vendor stands enticed the paradegoers with crafts, clothes, and jewelry. The smell of cabbage and corn beef filled the air, and there were plenty of drinks to wash it down. A myriad of bands were stationed along the parade route, treating all to live music, including an Irish ditty or two. To view all the fun, click on the image box for pictures.

The third Saturday in March event celebrates the Irish with the Murphys Business Association and the help of over 200 volunteers to manage a crowd of nearly 10,000 people. The parade began at 11 am and Main Street in Murphys was filled with booths offering handcrafted items, original art, photographs, tasty food, music, wine, and other beverages. The live entertainment on two stages will feature singers, dancers, musicians, and jugglers.

Murphys Irish Day started in 1993 and the Murphys Business Association says they are honored to continue celebrating the rich history of the town. Murphys Irish Day is a fundraiser for many community projects and non-profit organizations and is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association.