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Calaveras County Supervisors To Weigh Human Resources Shift And Issue Proclamations

By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Board of Supervisors

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors

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Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet Tuesday, March 24th, to consider a potential shift in its human resources structure while also issuing proclamations recognizing arts education and child abuse prevention.

Supervisors will receive information and discuss whether Human Services should transition away from the Merit System, which governs hiring and personnel practices. The board is expected to provide direction to staff on whether to begin preliminary steps to withdraw from the system or maintain the current structure.

The agenda also includes a proclamation designating March 2026 as Arts Education Month in Calaveras County, as well as a separate proclamation recognizing April 2026 as Child Abuse Prevention Month under the theme “Be The One.” In addition, the board will hear an update from the Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at 891 Mountain Ranch Road in San Andreas.

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